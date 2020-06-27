The members of BTS discussed their inspirations and the process of creating ‘Map of the Soul 7: The Journey’, their album in Japanese.

Learn about the creative process behind the songs on the Japanese album ‘ Map of the Soul 7: The Journey’ by BTS.

BTS is promoting ‘Stay Gold’, the first single from the Japanese album ‘Map of the Soul 7: The Journey’, which is about to be released and ARMY is very excited to be able to enjoy more music from the band. K-pop.

The boys opened their hearts for Vogue Japan magazine in the August issue , where in addition to presenting an incredible photo shoot of the 7 idols of Big Hit Entertainment, they were also interviewed and talked about different important topics.

‘Map of the Soul 7: The Journey’ is BTS’s fourth Japanese language studio album , like any artist, idols have undergone not only a musical transformation , but their inspirations and sounds are constantly changing.

For Jimin, Jin, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jungkook, and RM they shared that one of their biggest inspirations for their creative and musical works is social issues, young people’s feelings, and expressions of art.

Jungkook told Vogue that he sometimes feels a lot of regret when composing a song, but he hopes that ARMY will give a lot of love to the tracks that he has created especially for his audience.

J-Hope explained that while many of the actions in ‘ Map of the Soul 7: The Journey’ are originally in Korean, the Japanese versions have their own charms, and the BTS guys work to make both tunes have a special spark.

If you listen carefully to the songs you can notice the nuances, this is for everyone to enjoy the album in a very comfortable way

The album ‘ Map of the Soul 7: The Journey’ by BTS will be released on July 15 of this year and you will be able to enjoy all the songs on the different and important musical platforms on the Internet .

This is not the first time that BTS members have appeared in Vogue magazine, during their debut year as a K-pop group , the idols were special guests of the Japanese publication.



