BTS talks about Suga’s health after shoulder surgery

The boys of BTS announced that Suga is in good health and the ARMY feels calmer.

BTS recently shed light on Suga’s current state of health following major shoulder surgery and the ARMYs are finally feeling comfortable and calm. We have all the information in La Verdad Noticias.

The Suga-centric part of the conversation started after the ARMYs asked “How is Yoongi (Suga)?” during her AskAnythingChat on YouTube.

How is Suga?

RM, one of the stars of BTS, was the first to jump into the conversation and reveal, “Do you know ‘Sim Sim’ (Korean for ‘boring’)? He can’t even work on anything because his arm hurts.”

Even Jin joined the conversation by admitting that during their last conversation, “He said he’s not doing anything and he’s just lying on the bed.”

J-Hope, on the other hand, gave fans a deeper insight into Suga’s emotional state when he said:

“She keeps saying she really wants to get back to work. She wants to get back on track, so she’s been working hard on rehab.”



