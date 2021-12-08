BTS Takes Home Three Trophy Awards at the ‘2021 People’s Choice Awards’

BTS managed to bring home three award trophies at the ‘2021 People’s Choice Awards‘. On Wednesday (08/12), the award ceremony titled ‘2021 People’s Choice Awards‘ announced the list of winners.

Even though BTS was not present in person, BTS managed to bring home the award trophy for the The Group of 2021 category.

In this category, BTS managed to beat many popular music groups in the world, including Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, The Jonas Brothers, to Dan and Shay.

In addition, BTS also won two other award trophies in the category The Song of 2021 and The Music Video of 2021 with the song ‘Butter’.

Congratulations to BTS!