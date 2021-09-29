BTS Takes Home Five Awards at the 2021 Meus Premios Nick Awards

BTS brought home the trophy again. This time the group with seven members managed to win in five categories at the Meus Premios Nick Awards 2021 (MPN), Wednesday (29/09/2021).

The Meus Premios Nick Awards 2021 took place on September 28, 2021 yesterday, in Sao Paulo, Brazil via Nickelodeon.

As in previous years, the awards were held virtually and hosted by Bianca Andrade and Fred via YouTube and Facebook broadcasts.

The five categories that BTS managed to take home were Fan of the Year by ARMY, Favorite Hit International through the song “Butter”, Challenge Hits of the Year through the song “Permission to Dance”, Clip of the Year through the song “Butter” and Favorite Musical Group.

This adds to the long list of achievements that they have previously received, the songs “Butter” and “Permission to Dance” themselves have received many awards after their release.

After four months of release, the music video for “Butter” has been watched nearly 570 million times, while the music video for “Permission to Dance” has been played nearly 330 million times within two months of its release.

Recently, the song “Permission to Dance” was also performed at the 76th UN General Assembly. The song will also be the theme for their upcoming concert in Los Angeles, USA.