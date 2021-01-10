BTS takes a music tour of the GDAs and breaks new record

The boys of BTS surpassed their own award mark and racked up an impressive number of Daesangs.

Bangtan Sonyeondan took an emotional musical tour at their 2021 Golden Disk Awards performance, and broke a new record for statuettes won at the annual ceremony.

The BTS singers and rappers had an excellent 2020 full of musical activities, at the beginning of the year they promoted the album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ around the world.

On January 10 was held the second day of awards from the Golden Disk Awards 2021, the band members presented an elegant and powerful show on stage with songs like ‘Black Swan’, ‘ON’, ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Life Goes On ‘, these last two from the album’ BE ‘.

The night marked Suga’s official return after shoulder surgery. Beyond The Scene began the show with the intro of ‘Black Swan’, instrumental music took over the place, soon after dancers appeared and the melody of ‘ON’ began.

Subsequently, the screens showed the sets they used for the teaser photos of ‘BE’, ‘Life Goes On’ sounded and they ended the participation with a different version of the English single ‘Dynamite’.

BTS BREAKS A NEW DAESANGS RECORD

The idols of the agency Big Hit Entertainment received statuettes for various categories at the Golden Disk Awards , they won a Daesang to the best album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ recognition and popularity.

The awards gave them a new record, the K-pop group is one of the acts with the most Daesangs accumulated throughout their artistic career, they featured 53 awards of that style. OMG!

Now, Seokjin, Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook, Yoongi and Hoseok are the South Korean artists with the most accumulated accolades from the Golden Disk Awards with a total of 24 awards .

Know the list of all the winners of day 2 of the Golden Disk Awards 2021, BTS shone during the gala by taking the award for best album.