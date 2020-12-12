BTS sweeps the gala at The Fact Music Awards 2020

The famous K-Pop band took home virtually all the awards and swept The Fact Music Awards 2020.

BTS was present at the 2020 The Fact Music Awards gala and the incredible talent of the idols was recognized with the different awards of the categories they won.

The Bangtan Boys were part of the TFMA 2020 awards show. The year-end show was broadcast through various online platforms such as VLive and featured MCs such as Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo.

The Big Hit Entertainment boy group was elegant, with looks in black and white colors for the red carpet, where they posed with a lot of bearing and class. Wow!

The group made an emotional presentation and lit the stage in purple, the BTS logo appeared imposing on the set, giving a touch of magic and good energy to their performance.

Beyond The Scene shared its power with the show of ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Life Goes On’, promotional song of the record material ‘BE’, the idols showed a more relaxed and comfortable side.

BTS won 4 categories at the 2020 Fact Music Awards

According to all the information that reached La Verdad Noticias, the Fact Music Awards 2020 awarded the most outstanding stars of the Korean entertainment industry this year, the members of Bangtan Sonyeondan were crowned as one of the groups with the most trophies during the night.

Jin, Suga, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, V and Jungkook won 4 important categories of TFMA 2020:

Daesang.

Artist of the Year.

World icon.

Choice of listener.

The ‘Boy With Luv’ performers created a new brand, accumulating a total of 52 Daesang awards throughout their careers. The 7 singers and rappers took the stage to give a thank you speech,

“All this is thanks to your generous, we will return in the future with music, thank you very much.”

ARMY! Recently, the guys from BTS hung out with one of their biggest fans, a Hollywood acting star and top WWE wrestler. Who was it about?



