BTS: Suga’s heartbreaking story before he became an idol

Suga is one of the main members of BTS, but very few fans know how much he went through to achieve fame.

BTS has become the most famous K-pop group in the world, achieving great success with their songs and catapulting all of its members to fame. Although, many are unaware of the lives of young people who today have millions of fans.

One of the saddest cases is that of Suga, whose original name is Min Yoon-gi. Suga is a rapper who joined the band in 2013, but many are unaware of his past and everything he faced before becoming a songwriter, producer and vocalist for the young band.

Despite having a great talent, the young man did not get the necessary support from his family, he also sold the lyrics of his songs with the intention of supporting the expenses of his humble home. At just 17 years old, Suga was clear about his destiny, but he had to overcome many obstacles.

“My family did not see music as something pleasant and even my relatives told me” that he will do the music for you, you better go and start studying, “said the young man to an acquaintance, where he assured that only his brother knew about the audition that would change his life forever.

Suga managed to debut with BTS in 2013

According to his statements, his family did not miss the opportunities to discourage him, since they made it clear that he would never succeed in music. “Even though I heard a lot of negative comments, all that negativity became the force that drove me to work a lot more,” he said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEJ9gCHh0Wr/?utm_source=ig_embed

Suga revealed that he prepared for many years to achieve his dreams, which is why at the age of 20 he debuted in the group BTS. “After debuting I locked myself in my room, I looked at nothing and I thought ‘I can’t believe it, a boy from a poor family was able to do it,'” concluded the interpreter.



