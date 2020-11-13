BTS: Suga’s brother reveals how the idol’s health is

Suga is recovering from his shoulder surgery, and his brother Min Geumjae has shared how the BTS member is doing.

BTS member Suga recently underwent shoulder surgery. The rapper was diagnosed with a posterior labrum tear in his left shoulder in 2019 that caused episodes of pain and prevented him from raising his arms high.

Yoongi felt it was important to seek treatment for him in order to prepare for his military service and post-service career. Big Hit Entertainment, in a statement last week, said the decision to undergo the surgery was made after extensive discussions.

Soon after, Suga assured fans that he is resting and will be back in action soon. Almost a week since the surgery, Suga’s groupmate Jimin assured fans that Yoongi was on the mend.

Now Suga’s older brother Min Geumjae has shared an update on the BTS member’s health. In a now-deleted photo on Instagram, Koreaboo reported that Geumjae shared an image from Robot Taekwon V, a popular Korean animated film that revolves around a superhero robot, and said that hitmaker Daechwita was on the mend.

« 📷Suga's brother (Min Geum Jae) Instagram Post Update » Caption📝: As i was thinking, He is recovering well. I think he is stronger <person> than me. That's good.

Source. Naver 🔗https://t.co/AYgwHzhisu@BTS_twt #방탄소년단 #BTS pic.twitter.com/dmcZg2Vf76 — ᴮᴱ ʙᴀɴɢᴛᴀɴ ᴜᴘᴅᴀᴛᴇꜱ & ᴛʀᴀɴꜱ ⁷ || Ɗ-6 (@leys_ash) November 10, 2020

He also added that he feels that Yoongi could be stronger than him and looks up to him. “He is recovering well. He must be a stronger man than me. I admire him,” the caption read.

Jimin also showed his support and love for Suga

The update comes after Jimin revealed that Suga has been messaging the septet about her day. The singer assured ARMY that Yoongi is improving and that he misses ARMY. He asked the fandom to support him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-6i1VSFA1x/?utm_source=ig_embed

ChimChim expressed: “Suga decided to get the treatment early before his health worsened because he wants to be with you for a long time. If you wait a bit, you will soon see him back and healthy,” he said during his recent YouTube Live session, according to translation. by Soompi.



