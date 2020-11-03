BTS: Suga triumphed during one of Run BTS’s games

Some very special guests joined the group on Run BTS, and Suga showed impressive talent with his reflexes.

It was revealed that the iconic League of Legends T1 esports team will be a special guest on Run BTS, as the septet returned to the same online gaming venue that we saw during Ep 107 and 108.

With the theme of League of Number 1, the boys were very excited to welcome their guests as an enthusiastic J-Hope exclaimed, “The BTS of the game world,” which had the members trolling Hobi.

Finally, the special guests made their entrance when BTS promoted them when they performed. Faker, Teddy, Effort, Cuzz and Canna were extremely shy when they said their greetings and J-Hope broke the ice when she gave a performance of Garen to welcome them, leaving everyone laughing out loud.

Hobi imitating Garen (A character from League of Legends), so funny pic.twitter.com/48B2JzdG3n — andrea ♡s bts⁷ (BE) (@blackxagustd) November 3, 2020

To get to know each other better, it was BTS vs T1 in an I Am Ground game, as V immediately betrayed his best friend from the ’95 line, Jimin, who was the first out.

It seemed like T1 was playing a bit soft on purpose to help BTS, as RM and Jungkook beat Canna in the end. The next game was the Toy Hammer Game, which included playing Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Suga proved to be a good player

The game was mainly dominated by Suga, who was overflowing with swag as he beat none other than Faker himself while Jin won towards the end against Canna.

the smug on yoongi’s face and his reactions everytime he played why is he hot pic.twitter.com/4OWcsG3YB7 — erica⁷ 𓃠 (@sugaIegend) November 3, 2020

Jin joked, “It’s a tale to brag about drinks for life! I beat Canna’s response speed. A right to brag for life.”

namjoon knows him so well pic.twitter.com/xAsOSM6Wso — ellie⁷ 🍂 (@eleanorbate) November 3, 2020

V was trolled by his bandmates who asked him if he was on a date with Faker during their round. The next round saw the teams split at 6: 6 (BTS and T1 picked up chips with A or B written on it).

The singing round would see Team A and Team B singing BTS’s songs and the winner with the highest singing score would get an advantage during online games.

Team A with RM, Teddy, Suga, Faker, Jimin, and Cuzz were seen singing IDOL while Team B with J-Hope, Canna, Jungkook, Jin, Effort, and V were seen singing Boy With Luv with Halsey.

ARMY couldn’t get over Kookie by mimicking Jimin hyung’s intro on Boy With Luv, which had ChimChim and Yoongi split, while we were also impressed with Hobi rapping Suga’s rap verse.

Furthermore, Effort, who is a fan of BTS and even dyed his hair blue copying Boy With Luv’s Taehyung’s look, was seen singing the song with enthusiasm. Both Team A and Team B had a tied score. You can watch the full episode of Run BTS below to see the rest of the games they played:

In Run BTS Ep 115, we will see the return of the fun online game Gang Beasts when Team A takes on Team B. Did you like this episode? Do you think the BangTan Boys are good at video games? At Somagnews we want to know your opinion.

