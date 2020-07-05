BTS’ Suga talks about his biggest dreams. The members of BTS discussed their dreams and their Japanese album ‘Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey’. Boys BTS revealed some details of his next album in Japanese ‘Map of the Soul 7 The Journey’ and their dreams .

BTS is promoting the world premiere of the record material ‘Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey’, as part of the activities the idols did a special interview where in addition to giving some details of their CD , they shared their biggest dreams .

Suga said these days had been thinking a lot, but could not find an answer, do not know if it’s because it has many dreams or because right now they have none, knows you’re looking for him he has a desire , Suga of BTS wish the world it was a more pleasant and peaceful place.

The members of BTS took the opportunity to send greetings to their followers and the audience that is waiting for the release of the record material in the Japanese language ‘Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey’.

Recently the BTS guys chatted with Vogue magazine in its Japan edition , the idols of Big Hit Entertainment revealed the creative and musical process of the album ‘Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey’.

