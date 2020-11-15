BTS: Suga reveals what any musician’s biggest dream is

Suga talked about one of his biggest dreams as a musician and what he hopes he can achieve with BTS soon.

Suga is something of a fortune teller for this group. In 2016, she predicted that the group would dominate the Billboard music charts, and they did. In 2017, she predicted that the group would perform at the BBMAs, which they did. Now, she shared a goal for the BTS members that “anyone who works in music has.”

These K-pop idols are super talented and have an incredible fan base to match. Since their debut in 2013, BTS became one of the most popular boy bands in the world. With each music video came millions of views from BTS ARMY.

As we told you in Somagnews, his single from August 2020, “Dynamite”, broke the YouTube record for the most visits in 24 hours, with more than 100 million views. The video for “DNA” has over a billion views on the platform, with “Boy With Luv” nearly hitting the 1 billion mark.

Suga said the dream he has for the K-pop group

BTS’s success didn’t happen overnight. These artists have been working for more than seven years as a group, gaining recognition abroad in the process.

They performed at the American Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, and virtually at the MTV Video Music Awards. Now, they have their sights set on the most important night in music.

“I grew up watching American awards shows, so obviously we all know and I know the importance of the Grammys,” he said during an interview with Variety. “It is a dream that anyone who works in music has.”

“[The Grammys] motivate us to work harder,” added RM. “Like Suga said, if you’re into music, the Grammy Awards are something you can’t help but look at and set as an end goal.”

BTS already attended and performed at the Grammy Awards

As a boy band and as an international act, BTS has already broken some records at the Grammy Awards. They became the first K-pop group to present an award in 2019.

They also became the first K-pop group to act, sing, and rap alongside Lil Nas X for their rendition of “Old Town Road.”

With the success of “Dynamite” and the song rising and reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, some fans are thinking that this could be BTS’s chance to land an award or a nomination.

This may also be one of the last chances they get before older members like Jin have to enlist in the Korean military. Do you think idols could be nominated at the next Grammy Awards?



