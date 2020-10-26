BTS: Suga reveals to the ARMY what turns him ON Wow!

Suga and his fellow BTS members answered some questions from fans on social media. Look what they said!

BTS is currently gearing up for the release of their next album, following the massive success of Map of the Soul: 7, as well as their August single Dynamite.

Titled BE, the next album will contain the most music that BTS has released so far, as all the members have contributed significantly to the main aspects of creation; from directing music videos to choreography and even album covers.

To increase the excitement for BE, an Instagram filter was created for the long-awaited album and after V, Jimin, RM, and Jungkook, it was time for Jin and Suga to answer some interesting questions.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGh4RpABTHg/?utm_source=ig_embed

Suga and Jin reveal secrets to ARMY on Instagram

In regards to Jin, the idol appeared in a white t-shirt, while his brown hair was parted to the side.

The question Seokjin was asked was, “What made you smile today?”, To which the older BTS member joked, “When I’m joking with Jiminie,” according to BTS member ARMY @ choi_bts2.

On the other hand, Suga also treated ARMY with a classy selfie while sporting an Ambush Design sweater worth USD 220 (approximately 4,615.56 Mexican pesos) while her black hair was parted to the side.

The question posed to Yoongi was, “What ignites a flame inside of you?” To which Suga unsurprisingly revealed “Music”, according to BTS member ARMY @charts_k.

The response from the idols has left fans with many questions. Since possibly some of them are clues for what we can hear in the new album that is coming in November….



