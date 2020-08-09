BTS: Suga reveals his favorite rap that he wrote himself

BTS member Suga is one of the k-pop group’s most outstanding rappers.

BTS’s Suga is a very perfectionist musician, revealing what he thinks is his best creation yet. Suga shared which songs written by him are his favorites and what the lyrics of his raps mean.

A few weeks ago the boys of BTS announced the release of material for their Japanese album, ‘Map of the Soul 7: The Journey’, the Band K-pop album is full of heartfelt and emotional songs.

Yoongi is one of those in charge of creating lyrics and rhythms for the Bangtan Boys albums, Min Yoongi’s creativity is so great that the native of Daegu city has released two mixtapes so far.

In an interview for ARMY on BTS’s Japanese fan cafe, Suga relived some questions asked years ago, the band member was questioned about his work as a music creator.

What is Suga’s favorite rap and why?

In 2014, Suga really liked the final version of ‘Cypher PT.2: Triptych’, a song from the ‘Skool Luv Affair’ album, the BTS rapper at the time said it was a memorable track:

“You need to have a lot of skills to interpret it,” said the idol.

In closing, Yoongi explained that ‘Cypher PT.2: Triptych’ is a fun song because it involves the listeners and him as a rapper. On this track, Suga worked with Namjoon and Hoseok to write the lyrics.

Faced with the same question, now in 2020, Suga believes that it is difficult to choose just one of his raps, but when listening to his own discography, the idol of Big Hit Entertainment considers that the song ‘The Last’ reflects a time in which he lived very desperate and excited.

Suga ended by saying, “‘The Last’ was a song that I didn’t like very much but now it’s a song that I’ve come to like over time.”

The song ‘The Last’ belongs to the tracklist of the album ‘Agust D’, Suga’s first mixtape, the BTS member expressed all his emotions in each of the songs that make up the album.

A few days ago it was reported that BTS’s Suga had a double All Kill with his second mixtape ‘D-2’, the tracklist of his record material was positioned in the number 1 position on the iTunes online application. Do you agree with Suga’s selection? o Do you have another idol rap that is your favorite?



