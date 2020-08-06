BTS: Suga in the presentation of a new mobile phone

The famous Suga and the other BTS boys have impressed with their elegance in the presentation of a new Samsung cell phone

BTS was an important part of the presentation of the new Samsung phone, as the Bangtan Boys are preparing their return to the stage with the English single ‘Dynamite’.

Not long ago the guys from BTS revealed some details of their activities and the official schedule for their comeback and now the South Korean tech company Samsung, which has always had a good relationship with BTS, achieving multiple collaborations and turning K- idols. pop in brand ambassadors around the world made them part of his event.

It turns out that the Samsung brand presented its new smartphone called ‘Galaxy Z Fold 2’, the event broadcast on the Internet was attended by important characters for the company, including the 7 guys from BTS.

So that the public could see all the features and benefits of ‘Galaxy Z Fold 2’, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, V and RM took some selcas, played with the device and even tested the quality of the device .

Suga’s elegance

But to the delight of ARMY, the seven boys looked totally elegant, but it was Suga, leader of the band who stole all eyes since in the official photograph he wore a gray suit like that of all the boys and was placed in the middle of the set.

It should be noted that the special images of BTS were published on Samsung’s social networks for the promotion of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, on the posters appear rappers and singers in elegant gray suits holding a phone and others, a tablet.

It should be noted that the image of BTS in the Samsung account in the Instagram application has so far had more than 71 thousand reactions from Internet users and the ARMY thus demonstrates their love for the band.



