BTS: Suga had a SHAME moment with this famous singer

Suga couldn’t have had a worse time! This was his most embarrassing moment with a famous singer for not knowing how to speak English well.

BTS’s Suga greeted his fans through a live broadcast on the VLIVE app on Friday, December 13, 2019, Bighit Entertainment’s boy group rapper BTS told the story behind his latest collaboration with Halsey, a famous American singer.

Real name owner Min Yoon Gi, also named August D, revealed to the ARMY that he and Halsey finished the song without meeting each other. Due to language limitations, Suga regrets not being able to express his gratitude to the 25-year-old soloist.

Suga and Halsey were said to have never met face to face to discuss the collaboration. However, the idol said he was very satisfied with the end result of Suga’s Interlude: “Even though we never met to talk about that song, it is the way we live in this age. We benefit from generations. However, it was a lot of fun working on the track, ”he said.

Is Suga the most insecure BTS member?

Later, Suga shared that he was very surprised when he received the offer to collaborate with Halsey. The reason is that there is one thing that Suga is concerned about, namely the language limitations. The man who was born in 1993 admitted that he was not good at speaking English. In fact, Halsey asked Suga to keep rapping in Korean.

“When I heard it, I wasn’t sure. I was like, ‘Me? but I don’t know how to rap in English. He (Halsey) told me it’s okay and I can rap in Korean, “he said.

Despite the fact that the member of the famous K-Pop band feels that he had an embarrassing moment not being able to talk to the singer, the ARMY thinks that all Suga has to do is improve his English and put aside his inhibitions when speaking another language.



