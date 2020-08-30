BTS: Suga Facts You Should Know If You Are A True ARMY

These are some facts about Suga, the idol of BTS, that any ARMY should know yes or yes Do not miss them!

Suga is known as one of the most daring members of BTS. Still, true to her name, Suga is super sweet and of course super talented. He is a rapper, dancer, and often producer, mixing songs for the group and for his solo music. From his mixtape to his middle stage name, here are a few things you might not know about this rapper.

BTS’s Suga’s date of birth

Born on March 9, 1993, Suga is one of BTS’s rappers. The band has three main rappers and Suga is one of them. His real name is Min Yoongi, this artist joined BTS when they debuted and has been a strong component ever since, rapping, dancing, and even producing some of the group’s music.

Suga’s zodiac sign

BTS’s idol is Pisces, he loves to eat and sleep, and is very sweet and caring. Although he doesn’t show it often, Suga can speak English and Japanese quite well.

Of all the BTS members, Suga is perhaps the most “wild”. His wit and cheek definitely shine through during Run BTS interviews and episodes! That does not mean that it is not sweet and loving. In addition to his work with UNICEF and the “Love Myself Campaign,” Suga donated $ 88,000 to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Suga, the “fortune teller” from BTS

Aside from his witty comments, Min Yoongi is also known for his love of food and sleep. He’s also known for “predicting the future”, in a sense. Suga predicted that BTS would perform at Jamsil Stadium and be nominated for the Billboard Music Awards. Now, the artist has his sights set on the Grammys.

“Personally, I don’t like being an adult. Being an adult has a price. Now you are faced with a reality that pressures you to pursue stability and security to become your new dream. That is why I do not consider myself or rather I do not want to consider myself an adult. Sure, my age will be defined as an adult, but I want to be a teenager-adult who still pursues his dream. I wish you could be like that too. Stay innocent, be naive. But still, dream big. Dream big to the point where it is beyond your ability and push yourself to achieve it. So dream big and don’t lose your innocence, “Suga said in a quote translated by Amino Apps.

Suga also releases music as a soloist

Outside of BTS, Yoongi released songs under the stage name “Agust D”. This name came about because the first four letters are his name backwards. The “TD” represents his birthplace, Daegu Town. Under this new name, Suga released a mixtape with eight songs. The music video for the song “Augst D” garnered more than 70 million views on YouTube, with most of the fans praising the idol for sharing his music outside of BTS as well.

Of course, Suga is still a member of BTS, appearing on songs like “Idol”, “DNA” and “Boy With Luv”. He even has solo songs available to listen to on BTS albums. That includes “Trivia: Seesaw” and “First Love.” BTS’s music, including their album Map of the Soul: Persona, is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and most streaming platforms.



