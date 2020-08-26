BTS: Suga and the truth behind the mysterious baby photo

Many fans shared the photo of baby Suga, but the image hides a truth from BTS’s idol

This is the true explanation of the adorable and mysterious baby Suga photo that has captivated many. Suga had a quiet childhood in the city of Daegu, together with his father, mother, and older brother they created beautiful memories that are still in the memory of the BTS idol.

Yoon-gi has had an incredible career in Korean entertainment, not only as a K-pop idol with the band BTS, but also as a songwriter and music producer. He has stood out for his talent and spirit to achieve all his dreams.

The truth behind baby Suga’s photo

Hundreds of fans have shared their love for the BTS member with videos or making posts telling Suga’s story, there is a photo that appears in these tributes that is special, as some followers think it is Yoon-gi as a baby, but in reality is another person.

There are many theories that try to explain why some people who do not have a connection are very similar physically, it is said that in the world there are 7 human beings that look exactly like you and this is precisely what happened with the mysterious photo supposedly of Suga baby .

Yes it’s not Suga .. Who is the baby?

The baby in the photo is actually Kangin, a former member of Super Junior, the idol shared this moment on his Twitter account on November 19, 2012, in the description he wrote ‘Very cute’. Maybe some fans thought it was Suga due to the similarity in some features, like the eyes and the shape of the lips, but it’s not actually BTS’s idol.

Although there are many photos of Suga’s childhood, people are often confused by the similar physical characteristics between the rapper and the singer, as they were both very similar when they were babies, just as adorable and with the same haircut, But ultimately the baby in the photo is not Suga, one of BTS’s favorite idols.



