BTS: Suga accused of copying Seventeen’s Woozi look

Who copies who’s look? They accuse BTS rapper Suga of copying another K-Pop idol from him.

Due to the euphoria for South Korean artists and K-Pop, it is expected that there will be comparisons between them. Some big names are regularly coordinated with each other by fans and are said to be twins.

Now, fans are claiming that BTS rapper Suga copies the look of Pledis Entertainment’s lead singer Woozi from the Seventeen group.

Even though BTS’s Suga is 3 years older than Seventeen’s Woozi, the two have similar facial highlights, hair color. Also, the rapper of the famous K-Pop group and Woozi are songwriters and composers of music. And they are leading their groups. Let’s see how they compare to each other and how the similarities are appreciated.

This is what you need to know about Suga and Woozi

Seventeen, also known as SVT, is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment in 2015. The group is made up of 13 individuals divided into three sub-units, each with an alternative area of expertise: ‘Hip-Hop Unit ‘,’ Vocal Unit ‘and’ Performance Unit ‘. Seventeen has released three albums and seven works.

BTS, also called Bangtan Boys, is a boy band that debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. His work focuses on literature and psychological content. His work is extremely unique and abstract. They are a world famous marching band and the ARMY loves them.

Despite the controversy that both members of famous K-Pop groups have had, BTS’s Suga has positioned himself on social networks, thanks to the great love that the ARMY has, as the “original” idol and Seventeen’s Woozi as the “false”.



