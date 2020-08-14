Bts suffered a funny accident during one of their rehearsals

In BTS rehearsals, accidents cannot be missed, but like good professionals, idols know how to continue with their activities.

Each of the performances of the members of BTS is magical, the K-pop band practices for hours to perfect each one of their dance routines and offer their fans unforgettable shows.

Recently the DVD of ‘Memories 2019’ was released, in the clips and photos ARMY could see how the boys of BTS prepare for their activities and behind the scenes of the performance of the idols is shown.

In the one of ‘Memories 2019’ you can see how Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, RM, V and J-Hope rehearse the energetic choreography of ‘Dionysus’, a very complicated show due to the difficulty of the steps and the dance.

While J-Hope and Suga practiced their part of the dance with Jungkook, Jimin and Taehyung, a mishap happened that injured the hands of the maknae line, the smaller singers of the band were affected.

While on the ground Jimin made a step with his feet, the singer’s limbs hit Jungkook’s hands and Jungkook hurt Taehyung in the same way, it was like a domino effect. LOL.

But at the end of the accident, Jimin sincerely apologized to Jungkook and he apologized to V, repeating the hitting phenomenon. Wooo, it seems these guys are connected in some way.



