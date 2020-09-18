BTS Successfully Secures 12th Trophy for ‘Dynamite’ Song

Kaitlyn Kubrick
BTS has never stopped winning trophies with their latest song ‘Dynamite’.

On Friday (18/09), the song “Dynamite” again ranked first on the latest episode of the program “Music Bank”.

On today’s episode of ‘Music Bank’, the song ‘Dynamite’ managed to get a total score of 6963 points.

The song ‘Dynamite’ outperformed SHINee’s Taemin who came in second with a total of 4623 points.

Despite not promoting on music programs, so far BTS has managed to bring home a total of 12 trophies for the song ‘Dynamite’.

‘Dynamite’ itself is the first English song released by BTS in August.

Apart from winning the trophy, today BTS has also released a new remix for the song ‘Dynamite’ in the version of ‘Night Time’.

Congratulations to BTS and ARMY!

