BTS, Stray Kids, and More At The Fact Music Awards 2021, When Are They?

The Fact Music Awards 2021 will take place very soon and will have a great lineup of artists. The awards season is beginning to appear and it prepares the best acts in K-Pop for all the fans, the TMA or The Fact Music Awards of 2021 are almost ready, when will we see them? Who will be featured?

The awards in Korea of the South , China and Japan are phenomenal because they meet all our favorite bands of K-Pop in the same event and we can see presentations amazing each, interactions, happiness for winning a prize and before we could see all the fans who also attended the awards.

The Fact Music Awards , also known as TMA, is an awards ceremony organized by Fan N Star to recognize the artists who contribute the most to the Hallyu wave ; ‘Hallyu wave’ is the popularity of South Korean culture globally, which today can have great recognition and acceptance thanks to K-Dramas and K-Pop .

Using data from the Gaon table , a panel of judges , and voting from fans around the world, the TMAs choose their winners ; But the ceremony is also full of acts and more that we cannot miss, who will perform at The Fact Music Awards 2021? When can we see them?

WHEN ARE THE TMA 2021?

The 2021 Fact Music Awards ceremony will take place on October 2, they have not yet revealed the schedule or the nominees; the event will take place online and without many people due to the contingency but everyone is ready to see their favorite artists.

Do you have everything ready for the best of K-Pop?

WHO WILL BE AT THE TMA 2021?

So far they have confirmed some artists to be presented at the awards for The Fact Music Awards and are the following:

BTS

STRAY KIDS

SEVENTEEN

ITZY

The Boyz

ATEEZ

Super Junior

Oh my girls

Brave girls

Hwang Chi Yeol

What a thrill! Surely it will be a great award as everyone is accustomed to the TMA, we cannot wait any longer, as there will be more artists to be announced, the nominees and of course, to wait for the ceremony of this great event.

