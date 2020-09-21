BTS stays on top of Billboard Hot 100 with Dynamite

BTS is still a part of the Billboard chart for the Hot 100 and is almost at the top of the chart. The success of BTS is demonstrated every time the idols of Big Hit Entertainment have a new release, but in the case of Dynamite, the achievements that the group obtained have been even more surprising, proof of this is the position that this melody maintains in the world. Billboard chart.

It’s only been a few weeks since Dynamite debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 after its release, but that would be just the beginning of the significant presence that Bangtan Sonyeondan would have on the chart.

In addition to being the first Korean artist to achieve such an achievement, he repeated his success in his second week, then dropped to second place. This is the fourth week that Dynamite has appeared on this chart and it has again positioned itself in second place. Wow

DYNAMITE CONTINUES TO CONQUER CHARTS AND MUSICAL SHOWS

The members of BTS couldn’t be happier at this news, as they have also had the opportunity to present their latest song in a large number of international shows alongside other artists.

Meanwhile, the ARMYs have celebrated this success and maintain their loyalty to the idol group that will continue to collect hits.

We recently told you that BTS joined Tiny Desk Concerts with a lovely performance. The idols performed three tunes that you will love to hear.

