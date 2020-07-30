BTS, Spiritual Period 7 unforgettable moments

Incredible moments that ARMY lived alongside BTS in the eras ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ and ‘Map of the Soul: 7’. BTS surprises the world every time it announces the release of its new record material, when they revealed preparations for ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ in 2019 and ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ in 2020 was no exception.

In the ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ and ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ eras, the Bangtang Boys established themselves as creative artists and became one of the most famous K-pop bands

The BTS idols a few days ago announced the premiere of their next single in the month of August and with this, they say goodbye to an era characterized by music and feelings, but do not be sad, this time we bring you the 7 moments that marked the era of ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ and ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’

Musical shows

To promote ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, the boys performed in different television shows, such as MCOUNTDOWN and INKIGAYO, leaving viewers excited by the infrastructure they used for their ‘ON’ presentation.

Presentation at Grand Central Terminal in New York

The BTS guys filmed a special version of ‘ON’ at Grand Central Terminal in New York City for Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show ‘The Tonight Show’.

Looks

The looks the guys wore during the ‘Map of the Soul: 7′ era were created by the famous American stylist, the idols’ clothing reflected the concept of their record material.

For ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ the BTS guys wore colorful looks that represented the album’s youthful and joyous concept.

Challenge

To get their fans to participate, the guys from BTS created ‘ON CHALLEGE’, they invited ARMY to publish their videos with the best dance steps. Did you do the ‘ON CHALLENGE’?

The boys inspired their fans to recreate their choreography in public places, this reflects the impact of the Big Hit Entertainment band.

Records

With ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ and ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ the boys managed to overcome their own brand in MVs, made large sales numbers, positioning themselves in the best places within the charts.

Documentary film

To share the creative process of the songs on the album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, the rappers and singers released a documentary where the musicians and producers who participated in the album talked about their experience collaborating with BTS.

Singles

If anything characterizes the eras of ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ and ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ it is good music, as Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM and Suga worked hard on their productions musicals.



