BTS speaking to teenagers affected by Covid-19

In the framework of the UN General Assembly, the members of BTS gave an emotional speech to encourage young people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through a video for the UN General Assembly, the boys of BTS surprised with an emotional message to encourage young people around the world who are currently affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this way, the members of the South Korean boyband spoke about the personal and emotional impact that the Coronavirus has had on their lives, noting that they had to completely stop their musical tours.

It is worth mentioning that Covid-19 has not only affected the health of millions of people around the world, but has also had a great impact on the artistic environment that has had to adapt to continue ‘working’ as much as possible. .

BTS encourages young people affected by the Coronavirus

Regarding this issue, the leader of the group, RM spoke about the cancellation of his world tour, a fact that made him feel discouraged because his plans had vanished overnight. A feeling that the rest of his teammates also shared.

However, the guys from BTS managed to transform this situation into a great opportunity to create new music; inviting young people not to lose hope and take care of themselves in these difficult times for the whole world.

“If our voices can give people strength, that is what we want and that is what we will continue to do”

It was another of the most emotional messages shared by Jungkook, through this video made in collaboration with Unicef ​​in the framework of the UN General Assembly; and whose objective is to minimize the impact of the pandemic on children and young people around the world.

It should be mentioned that this is not the first time that BTS has made this type of intervention before the UN. However, this year their participation has had a great impact due to the health crisis that is affecting the entire planet.

"If our voices can give strength to people, then that’s what we want and that’s what we’ll keep on doing."

@BTS_twt’s heartfelt message to young people at #UNGA. From feeling alone to feeling hopeless, they shared their struggles during COVID-19 to remind us what binds us. pic.twitter.com/SuD4Rm6ABa — UNICEF (@UNICEF) September 23, 2020



