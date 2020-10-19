BTS sparks reaction from ARMY after tweet’s mystery

BTS made a post on Twitter which has led to a mystery that sparked a wave of reactions from ARMY.

It’s a Bangtan Boys mystery! Over the weekend, someone from BTS took to social media to react to Conan Gray and Lauv’s new collaboration, and ARMY has some ideas on who it might be.

It all started on Saturday (October 17) when one of the idols used the official Twitter account of the BTS boy band to express his thanks for the “Fake Love” video.

“Conan,” the mystery member tweeted alongside a couple of laughing emojis, and quickly kept typing “and lauv” with a thumbs up. (Of course, BTS has a “Fake Love” of their own, so the mystery member might as well praise the duo for their excellent taste in song titles!)

ARMY says V is behind BTS’s tweet

Almost immediately, the fandom raced with speculation about which of BTS’s idols might be behind the tweets. And while neither Gray nor Lauv have responded to the praise, the ARMY consensus indicates that the culprit is none other than V, particularly considering he already has a history of poking fun at a collaboration with Gray on Twitter.

and lauv👍 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 17, 2020

In May, the rising pop star retweeted a video of the BTS singer, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, listening to his song “The Other Side,” and idol V happily responded by suggesting that they record a song together. (“I would love … I adore you all !!” Gray replied at the time, and the two even made it official by following each other on the platform).

“Taehyung forgot to log into his account” commented one fan, while another stated, “I serially checked 5 times to see if this is real.”

Naturally, others started clamoring online for an official collaboration between the two friends, with one fan writing, “Taehyung, I know it’s you … Now do a collaboration with @conangray or cover up fake with jungkook so I can come back to me. I study in peace. I love you. ”

Taehyung I know it's you👀 Now do a collab with @conangray or cover fake with jungkook so I can get back to my study peacefully, luv u ^^ pic.twitter.com/BqtsjdYEM7 — ✧･ﾟ: *✧･ﾟ:⟭⟬ᵇᵗˢ⟬⟭:･ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ✧ (@taekookiess7) October 17, 2020

