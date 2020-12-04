BTS: Songs from the Released Album ‘BE’

The boys of BTS have positioned themselves as one of the most successful K-Pop groups of the moment.

Following the November 21 release of BTS’s album BE, the South Korean megastars recorded all seven songs from the set on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl, dated December 5.

US Charts Six songs from the album debut on each count, while “Dynamite,” a former chart leader, continues on each chart and is part of the BE song chart. In total, BTS records seven songs on the previous list and eight on the last, where 2019’s “Boy With Luv” also appears, featuring Halsey.

In total, the seven songs on the album were combined for 351.9 million streams and 368,000 in digital sales worldwide in the week ending November 26, La Verdad Noticias confirmed.

As previously reported, the album’s opening track, “Life Goes On,” debuts at the top of both world rankings, while “Dynamite” returns at No. 2 (Global Excl. US) and No. 3 (Global 200). , which makes BTS the first act ever. simultaneously hold the top two positions in Global Excl. US chart

Billboard list where BTS appears

“Dynamite”, the group’s first English single, previously topped the Global Excl. Listed in the US for five weeks and Global 200 for three.

From there, the rest of the album’s songs are in the top 40 of both charts, led by “Blue & Gray” at # 9 on Global 200 and # 15 on Global Excl. US Chart See below for a full rundown of current song ratings.

Global 200

No. 1, “Life goes on”

No, 3, “Dynamite”

No. 9, “Blue and Gray”

No, 16, “Stay”

No. 22, “Fly to my room”

No. 28, “Telepathy”

No. 30, “Disease”

Global Excl. US.

No. 1, “Life goes on”

No. 2, “Dynamite”

No. 15, “Blue and gray”

No. 20, “Fly to my room”

No. 28, “Telepathy”

No. 32, “Stay”

No. 35, “Disease”

No. 130, “Boy With Luv” (with Halsey)

The predominantly Korean-language album performs essentially better on the Global 200, which includes US data, than Excl.

On the US chart, bucking the trend for most acts from South Korea and Japan (and songs in languages ​​other than English in general), such as BLACKPINK, Lisa, and Twice. BTS claims three simultaneous top 10 hits on the Global 200 instead of two on the Excl. United States, and it hits the top 30 with seven songs on the previous list, down from five on the last.

“Fly to My Room” is the only song by the group that has debuted higher on Global Excl. U.S. chart, at no. 20, than Global 200, where it starts at No. 22.

Also perhaps surprisingly, BTS’s 2019 hit “Boy With Luv” is number 130 on Global Excl. U.S. chart, although absent from the Global 200.

Even though the group’s new material performed slightly stronger at Global 200, the act shines brighter at Global Excl.

US account with an older title featuring an American artist with a substantial history on the US-based Billboard charts.

Meanwhile, BTS is the first group to simultaneously conquer the Billboard Artist 100, Billboard 200, and Billboard Hot 100, as it opens at the top of the latter two charts with BE and “Life Goes On,” respectively.

Additionally, “Life Goes On” is the first song sung primarily in Korean to top the Hot 100 in the chart’s 62-year history.



