BTS songs are now available on Beat Saber

The South Korean pop group BTS is one of the biggest hits of the moment and is releasing a package of songs for Beat Saber. In addition to the hits, the BTS Music Pack also features the character Tiny TAN, which players can find throughout the game.

The pack is now available for purchase on PlayStation Store and you can purchase the complete package for R $ 79.90 or purchase the songs separately for R $ 10.90 each. Check the contents of the package:

Blood Sweat & Tears

Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)

Burning Up (Fire)

Dionysus

DNA

Dope

Dynamite

FAKE LOVE

IDOL

MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)

Not Today

UGH!

Continuous updates and the launch of music packages on Beat Saber have already yielded famous bands in the music field, such as Linkin Park, Imagine Dragons, Timbaland, K / DA, Panic! At the Disco, Green Day and many other hits, such as “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher”, from The Witcher series.

Beat Saber is currently available for PS4 via PSVR and PC. Stay tuned on Voxel for more news!



