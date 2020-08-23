BTS Smashes YouTube Records with Dynamite

BTS, a big and tight fan base all over the world, broke records on YouTube with their new music video Dynamite. The new video broke YouTube records in two areas.

BTS, one of the first names that come to mind when it comes to K-pop, has broken new records on YouTube. Thanks to the fans who follow them tightly, the group’s new music video Dynamite became the most watched YouTube video in the first 24 hours after its release.

BTS’s BTS Army fan base would try to hold the record with 100 million views after the music video was released, but the song Dynamite was slightly behind that limit, with 98.3 million views in the first 24 hours. Of course, he has the new record.

The old record was broken in 7.5 hours

BTS, Dynamite is uploaded to YouTube music videos for Turkey in the morning at 7:00 by the clock. The video had over 86.4 million views as of 14:35. With this 7.5 hours of views, the previous video ‘Blackpink – How You Like That’ reached the highest number of views in 24 hours, breaking a record of 86.3 million views.

The first song of the group, in full English, topped YouTube’s worldwide Trends chart within 12 hours of its release. The video also managed to become the most watched YouTube Premiere (premiere) video with 3 million concurrent viewers.

It’s also worth remembering that BTS also holds many YouTube view records with their previous music videos. For example, with their track titled ‘Boy With Luv’ released in April 2019, the group reached 74.6 million views on the first day. The video director of the song ‘Dynamite’ was Yong Seok Choi, who also directed the track ‘Boy With Luv’.

BTS’s song Dynamite has approximately 148 million views and 13 million likes as of the time we wrote the article. Let’s not go without mentioning that the video also contains over 5 million comments.



