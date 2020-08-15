BTS shows their tender side when a baby is around

The BTS members happily greeted the baby who visited their rehearsal. To achieve the incredible performances they show on stage, the BTS members have to practice until the choreography looks perfect, but every once in a while, their rehearsal brings them some surprises that break the routine.

On one occasion, the K-Pop idols that make up this group were working on a new performance, however, they received a visit that quickly stole their attention.

Choreographer Son Seongdeuk supervised BTS’s dance routine, however, that day she brought her young son with her.

Upon seeing this baby in Seongdeuk’s arms, the members’ gazes turned to him, and after the song ended, Taehyung ran to get closer to this adorable guest. The rest of the members also reached out and played tenderly with him.

The BTS boys couldn't hide the adorable reaction this baby caused in them, so they tried to give him a fun time.




