BTS shows their side in Seasons Greetings 2021 teaser

BTS travels through time and shows their retro side in the teaser for their Seasons Greetings, their upcoming release.

The K-pop group BigHit is getting ready for the release of their new album “BE”, which is scheduled for November 20 and they have already revealed the design and content of the album. This will be their third comeback in music in 2020, but they already have plans for 2021, as they will launch their famous annual calendar pack.

Through their official social networks, BTS shared the preview of their Seasons Greetings, one of the most anticipated content by ARMY and which they will be able to use throughout the following year, as it is a special package that contains postcards, calendars, agenda , stickers, DVD and more.

For the 2021 concept, the guys decided to take back the vintage and retro image of “Dynamite” and traveled back in time. There’s no release date or price yet, but Seasons Greetings promises a lot of fun.

BTS REVEALS THE TEASER OF THEIR NEW DVD

The video that lasts more than 1 minute and a half already registers almost half a million reproductions and is an introduction to each of the boys, who are personified as figures from the 90s. Jin appears playing pool, demonstrating his talent in the game. Jungkook models in the rain and makes the ARMY fall in love. RM visits an antique watch shop, while Taehyung shows up at a restaurant.

J-Hope, true to her style, appears in the middle of the street with an urban outfit like Suga, finally Jimin seems to hide her identity under a flowery scarf. Each one of the Bangtan members wears very vintage, colorful outfits with a color palette between mustard, purple, green or wine and they wear glasses of a classic style. Each one models in front of the camera and introduces himself, the locations are also reminiscent of the city landscape of that time.

At the end, BTS meets in a retro cafeteria to live together and toast, the editing of the images also has a very vintage touch that reminds of the old series or programs of the 90’s. The Seasons Greetings will be a good way to organize your plans of the 2021 with a concept of time to make it more fun.

The boys also released new teasers for “BE” and sparked new comeback theories.



