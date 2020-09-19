BTS showed great success at Music Festival 2020

BTS closed the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020 with great emotion, their performances of ‘Dynamite’, ‘Make It Right’, ‘Spring Day’ and ‘Boy With Luv’, the presentation of the boys was one of the most anticipated of the night, check out their spectacular show below.

The Bangtan Boys graced the night of the American music festival iHeartRadio Music 2020, despite the fact that this year there were some differences, as the artists could not appear on the official stage of the event, the boys of the agency Big Hit Entertainment put all their efforts to thrill your fans.

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, V, and RM closed the first day of festival broadcasts with their performances. The singers and rappers wore retro outfits with vibrant colors like orange, while other outfits were in classic hues like black, navy blue and white giving the boys a fun, youthful and elegant touch.

For the ‘Dynamite’ show at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020 the staff of K-pop idols showed off with an urban scenery, the Bangtan Boys performed in the middle of a street surrounded by buildings and other establishments, the play of lights made even more special the moment.

BTS AT IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL 2020 PRESENTED ‘DYNAMITE’, ‘MAKE IT RIGHT’, ‘SPRING DAY’ AND ‘BOY WITH LUV’.

The artists of Beyond The Scene also performed their some of their most iconic songs from their repertoire and discography such as: ‘Make It Right’, ‘Spring Day’ and ‘Boy With Luv’, making ARMY have a special journey of memories. .

For the performances of ‘Make It Right’, ‘Spring Day’ and ‘Boy With Luv’, the boys from South Korea wore different looks and outfits, taking ARMY to different times with a special set design for each track. OMG!

Viewers of the music festival were not left with the desire to comment on BTS ‘performances at the important music event and used the hashtag # iHeartFestival2020 to express their ideas about the star show.

This K-pop celebrity show will remain in the memory of fans and loyal followers who have been watching the idols’ careers, as it reflects the impact and popularity that the boys have achieved with hard work and a lot of talent. . Enjoy the full BTS show at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020:

Recently, the members of BTS submitted a nomination for the single ‘Dynamite’ to be considered for the upcoming 2021 GRAMMY Awards nominations.



