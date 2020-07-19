BTS shares their biggest motivation to write songs

The 7 BTS idols shared their technique to be better artists every day. BTS confesses their motivations for doing their musical activities, such as songwriting.

As part of their promotional activities in Japan with the album ‘ Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey’, the members of BTS attended as space guests the program ‘SONGS’, a show by the radio and television network NHK .

On the music show, Big Hit Entertainment idols sang promotional tracks for their recent album material such as ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Stay Gold,’ two ballads that portray the personality of BTS members .

In addition, in the program ‘ SONGS’ , J in, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, V and J-Hope shared an emotional interview with the renowned drivers of the television space. One of the questions that captured the Bangtan Boys’ attention was:

What are you doing to stay motivated these days?

Kim Taehyung said that he has focused on practicing to write song lyrics , the ‘Winter Bear’ singer added that he has a very strange feeling as he wants to perform in concert for ARMY , but now he can’t.

So Tae prefers to create songs to capture his deepest feelings and share them with all his fans. On the other hand, Yoongi commented that he is working on some projects and when he has free time, he tries to do new things so as not to get bored of a routine.

Suga confessed that he believes that when you have a lot of time, the songs come out well, it’s just a matter of writing a lot and experimenting with the different feelings you have inside and that you accumulate.

