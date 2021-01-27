BTS shares preview of ‘2021 Winter Package’

The group BTS has finally presented to ARMY the spot with some details of the “Winter Package 2021”.

BTS has already released the first promotional video of the long-awaited “Winter Package” of this 2021. This is one of ARMY’s favorite products, since it shows a very special side of the members of the group, while they are walking through a beautiful site.

If you have been an ARMY for a long time, you will surely know that the Winter Package is a special collection that the BangTan Boys launch every winter. Which contains articles like disc with videos, photocards and photobook, that show the trip that the boys make in a chosen city.

On this occasion, BTS decided to visit the city of Gangown, a place full of mountains in the northeast of South Korea, which is known for being the home of skiing. According to fans, the 2018 Winter Olympics were held near that area.

In the video for the first trailer, we see Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga, RM, J-Hope, and Jimin wearing colorful winter outfits as they stroll through the snow. Although we also see other scenes where the group is putting out the flame of a candle, and when they are gathered near a fireplace. Also, they constantly look at the camera, which filled the ARMY with love.

BTS references the K-drama Goblin

Very observant fans noticed that the BTS members were referring to the Korean drama Goblin. Since according to the history of this production, when you blow out a candle, the most important person in your life will immediately appear by your side.

So possibly the guys are saying that their fans are the most important thing in their lives.

So far, Big Hit Entertainment has yet to announce the release date of the Winter Package 2021, but it will surely be available for purchase very soon. As for the cost, it has not been revealed what the price will be, but the 2020 Winter Package has a cost of 120 dollars (2422.39 Mexican pesos), so it is possible that it is at a price close to that amount.