BTS shares photos and confesses that using Instagram is not easy

Do you already follow BTS on Instagram? Idols now have individual profiles and no fan will want to miss out on their updates, although the beginning has not been easy for them.

Just a day ago, the Permission To Dance singers launched their profiles on this social network specialized in photos and videos, they quickly caught the attention of their fans and the number of followers of each BTS member quickly increased to millions.

Since then the boys have been active with various publications and in each case the likes have come like a wave to each of them, because the love and support of ARMY is present on all occasions.

Here we tell you about several new posts from the boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan and also what have been the fun challenges that these idols faced when immersing themselves in the world of Instagram.

Bts Enters Instagram And Updates Non-stop

RM already has six publications on her profile and in one of them she took us to know funny moments where she visited the beach, enjoyed the weather and the view.

J-Hope is not far behind and has four publications, but this idol is creating a profile with a special design, since all the photos that appear when entering his account have the style of a Polaroid.

V is another of the singers who has been more active in the app and his most recent post is a collection of Tan photos. AWW!

Bts vs Instagram, Idols Enjoy Army Whıle Usıng The App

The GRAMMY-nominated artists admitted that they are just learning to use this popular app, so on more than one occasion they have asked for help or expressed the difficulties of using their new profiles.

For example, Taehyung took to Weverse to ask if there was a way to remove the recommended accounts within Instagram but also added:

It’s a scary app

Likewise, Suga made a post and Instagram with only a red background, but aroused ARMY’s tenderness by adding in her description:

Insta is so hard 🙁

Fortunately, they have each other to accompany each other in this stage of learning of the social network, so V shared as a tip to watch a video tutorial on YouTube, because for him that made everything easier.