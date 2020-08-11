BTS Shares New Sneak Peek Of In The Soop, Their Series

Check out the newest teaser for the show ‘In The Soop’, the boys of BTS revealed some activities that they will do during the show.

Each of the promotional dynamics that BTS members do is to better connect with their audiences around the world, singers and rappers are about to share a new adventure alongside ARMY.

‘In The Soop’ is the new Bangtan Boys series, the K-pop group will have fun adventures in the forest and you will see Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, V, Jungkook and J-Hope doing daily activities.

Through the official account of ‘In The Soop’ on YouTube, the third teaser of the program was published, in the clip of more than a minute in length, the Big Hit Entertainment band has fun with different activities that show their more side laid back, fun and familiar.

The boys of BTS will have to cook their own food, find a way to generate fire, harvest fruits and vegetables, but they will also have time to get to know each other better and make new memories together. Owwww.

The first episode of ‘In The Soop’ will be released on Wednesday, August 19 at 10 am, Mexico time. The episodes of the BTS series will be broadcast through the Korean television network JBC and in the rest of the world in the official application of the group, Weverse.

Watch BTS’s ‘In The Soop’ series teaser number 3:



