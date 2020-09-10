BTS shares moving poster for Break the Silence: the Movie

BTS continues to publish previews of the film ‘Break The Silence: Person’, the idols of the company Big Hit Entertainment shared the ‘Moving Poster’ of their next film.

There is less and less time for BTS fans to enjoy their dynamics and coexistence behind the scenes in the movie ‘Break The Silence: Person’. Movie theaters will be lit up with purple lights for the premiere of that film.

The sale of tickets for ‘Break The Silence: Persona’ by the Bangtan Boys was a worldwide success, selling out all the tickets and some Internet users had problems purchasing their tickets due to the high traffic of people on the web pages.

In recent days, the Big Hit Entertainment company has revealed different previews of what ARMY will be able to see in the film, so this is a great opportunity for the audience that closely follows the career of the interpreters of ‘Dynamite’ to know them best.

ARMY will be able to accompany Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, V and RM during their world tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’, they will witness all the work behind each of the band’s concerts and of the most sincere facets of the 7 idols.

Today, through the YouTube platform, the first moving poster of ‘Break The Silence: Persona’ was published, a 42-second clip where they show some scenes of the boys enjoying their concerts, interacting with the public, singing some of his most famous tracks. At the end of the video, the 7 boys appear in the middle of the stage with some details in purple, the characteristic color of the K-pop band.

The advance of the production was enlivened with the song ‘Magic Shop’, a track that belongs to the record material ‘Love Yourself: Tear’, which was released on May 18, 2018 and is one of the musical works of the group most loved by fans.

The ‘Moving Poster’ of ‘Break The Silence: The Movie Persona’ already has more than 400 thousand views and more than 500 thousand likes. BTS’s latest film production will premiere worldwide on September 24.

Check out the new moving poster for the BTS movie ‘Break The Silence: Persona’:



