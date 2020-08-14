BTS shares group teaser for Dynamite on Instagram

ARMY went berserk upon learning of Dynamite’s first group teaser that BTS shared on Instagram.

There are just a few days left for BTS to release their new song titled ‘Dynamite’ on all digital platforms, which is why BigHit Entertainment has begun to share the teaser photos of the members on their Instagram account and now it is their turn to meet the group photo.

The image shows us Suga, V, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, RM and Jimin wearing a very 90s outfit in a basketball park, which stands out for being a very colorful place. This has caused the ARMY to go crazy, as everything seems to indicate that BTS’s comeback will be something full of colors and in the style of the 90’s.

As expected, ARMY managed to make said photograph exceed 4 million likes in less than a couple of days and in the comments section it is possible to read thousands of messages from fans where they flatter the look of the idols, they also mention how eager they are to hear the latest from this successful South Korean band.

BTS to kick off explosive musical era with Dynamite

BTS will start a new musical era after the release of ‘Dynamite’ on digital platforms, this is because this song will be part of their next record production; Suga revealed in a recent interview that this album promises to give hope to the ARMY.

“I would like the album not to be too dark. Rather than explicit comfort, I wish we could offer a more metaphorical message like ‘Spring Day’ to give everyone hope, ”Suga stated.

The ARMY around the world has already agreed to play the song on all digital platforms as soon as its premiere takes place, which is scheduled to debut on August 21. BTS’s comeback is expected to break multiple popularity chart records on its first day.

Did you like BTS’s group photo for Dynamite? Are you looking forward to the idols’ comeback? Leave your answer in the comments.



