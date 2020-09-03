BTS shares another preview of Break the Silence

BTS reveals the second trailer for ‘Break The Silence: The Movie Persona’, the boys showed a little of what their fans will be able to enjoy during the date that will be trained in September.

The Bangtan Boys have had some very busy and full of activities months, one of their new projects is the premiere of the film ‘Break The Silence: Persona’, a film that promises to reveal the behind the scenes of the world tours of the K band -pop.

The company Big Hit Entertainment, through the official channel of BANGTANTV on YouTube, revealed the second official preview of ‘Break The Silence: The Movie Persona’, the clip is one minute long and it shows a little of what ARMY you can enjoy the movie.

This second preview of the Bangtan Boys movie is a mixture of emotions, as it shows Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, RM, V and J-Hope introducing themselves and sharing what it means to live with their companions on stage and the process that have lived since their debut in 2013:

Untold stories of BTS from on and off stage

So in addition to observing the routine of idols during their world tours, you will also learn about the activities they do during their free time when they are on tour, such as taking a relaxed walk through the park, taking pictures and enjoying the tourist places that the park offers. country where they are.

‘Break The Silence: The Movie Persona’ by the Bangtan Boys will be released worldwide and simultaneously in the month of September, many cinemas in various territories will open their rooms to receive ARMY.

Check out the second preview for BTS’s ‘Break The Silence: Persona’:



