BTS Shared a Heartfelt Message on The Occasion of The 5th Anniversary of The UNICEF Project “Love Myself”

BTS remind everyone to love themselves even more.

Thanks to the global influence and popularity of BTS, UNICEF attracted a group of boys to participate in its campaign. For his part, in 2017 he launched the “Love Myself” campaign, aimed at ensuring the safety of children around the world and making the world a better place through music.

Five years after the campaign, the K-pop supergroup shared a new video to celebrate the new milestone.

BTS celebrate the 5th anniversary of the “Love Myself” campaign

On the official BTS BANGTANTV YouTube channel, seven members appeared together to record a more than two-minute video titled “Message for the 5th anniversary of the BTS LOVE MYSELF campaign”.

RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook greeted their fans and reminded them of the true meaning of the campaign. The group leader also acknowledged UNICEF’s efforts to support their relocation.

“Over the past five years, the message of the Love Myself campaign has penetrated into our lives like background music. When I look at the daily life of the ARMY, the Love Myself massage seems to take away most of their emotions.”

Meanwhile, Jin compared “Love Myself” to background music playing at home, saying that people might not notice it every day. However, he assured that the campaign always appears at the right time and in the right place to give everyone the courage to go through life’s difficulties.

Suga, Jimin and J-Hope reminded everyone to love themselves and help each other in realizing their dreams.

V, on the other hand, said that he thinks self-love starts true love, while Jungkook told fans to look back at the progress they have made so far.

In the end, RM asked fans to continue supporting the campaign to offer positive changes in people’s lives.

As of August 2021, the “Love Myself” campaign has already raised $3.4 million.

BTS received a gold certificate from RIAJ + released a new episode of “Run BTS”

BTS recently reached another milestone after the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) issued its latest batch of certifications. This followed a new certification system that classifies 30 million streams as silver, 50 million streams as gold and 100 million streams as platinum.

The song of the male group Yet To Come has officially received a gold certificate, exceeding 50 million listens in Japan.

They also released a special episode of their popular variety web series “Run BTS” on Tuesday. In the nearly 40-minute episode, seven contestants take turns leading their own segments.

J-Hope was reviewing toys, V was playing virtual golf and almost drove 300 meters, and RM held a game of “World Cup by ideal type”.