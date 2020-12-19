BTS: Charming video of Jungkook

Although all BTS boys have their charm, Jungkook has been placed as a favorite among ARMY, and this video proves it!

We have to recognize that the boys of BTS have perfectly known how to get to our hearts, since not only do they have multiple talents and a great personality, but many of them have a physique with a real impact.

And Jungkook has become one of the favorites among the entire ARMY, as we cannot deny that this K-Pop icon, in addition to being one of the most talented within the group, has a heart attack body. And if you don’t believe us, just watch the following video.

Recall that Jungkook has excelled within BTS for several reasons, including being the smallest member within this South Korean boy band, as well as being the most agile among his peers.

Check out Jungkook’s charming video!

However, one of the most recognized characteristics of this member of BTS is his six pack !, because there is no person in the world who has not appreciated the toned abdomen of this great K-Pop idol.

And now we can all appreciate Jungkook’s statuesque body, specifically his steel abdomen, through a charmy compilation of his best videos in which he has captivated all of ARMY.

se atrevieron a hacer una copilación de jungkook mostrando su cinturita Y MI ESTABILIDAD EMOCIONAL SE FUE CORRIENDO @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xveIbW1kyb — ᴮᴱ b a n a n a⁷; 🍌 (@hobipiola) August 4, 2020

Although this video only lasts 16 seconds, we can say that it was long enough to appreciate the excellent physique of this BTS member. A video that has achieved more than 52,000 views in less than six hours.

Recall that Jungkook, in addition to having one of the most incredible bodies, was recently placed at the top of the most wanted K-Pop idols on YouTube worldwide Incredible!

If you had to choose between his musical talent, his dancing ability and his physique, what do you like most about Jungkook?



