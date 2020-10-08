BTS sets new record with 450 million views of “Dynamite”

BTS takes away an important record from BLACKPINK and continues to accumulate victories in the pop industry thanks to “Dynamite”

BTS have become the fastest Korean artists to surpass 450 million views on YouTube, thanks to the music video for “Dynamite.”

Released August 21 at 1 p.m. KST, the music video for “Dynamite” reached 450 million views at approximately 4:20 p.m. KST on October 7.

This means that it took just over 47 days and three hours to get over 450 million views on the official video for “Dynamite.”

BTS takes record away from BLACKPINK

“Dynamite” has broken the record for the fastest music video by a Korean artist to reach this milestone, which was held by BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” at 57 days and seven hours.

Check out the music video for “Dynamite” again to celebrate BTS’s record!

“Dynamite” is also BTS’s 10th music video to reach 450 million views, after “DNA”, “Fire”, “Fake Love”, “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)”, “Dope”, “IDOL” , “Blood Sweat & Tears”, “Boy With Luv” and “Save Me”.

