BTS sets new record for music show wins

The Bangtan Boys generate impressive numbers in music shows, the idols of Big Hit Entertainment have a new record of wins for their work in the music industry.

BTS’s career is on the rise, each comeback seems to be more successful than the last, proving that hard work and effort are rewarded with lots of love from their millions of fans from all over the world.

Since their debut in 2013, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and RM have attracted attention for their visual concepts, which combined with their musical style create an experience for the audience, their proposal came to revolutionize the hearts of ARMY.

Last August, the Bangtan Boys surprised the world with the premiere of ‘Dynamite’, a different song within their discography, because it has a retro touch, the lyrics are completely in English and more than a musical project to position themselves in the Charts, it was a track created for ARMY to feel warmth and hope in these difficult times.

‘Dynamite’ managed to break a new mark as the most viewed MV in less than 24 hours within the YouTube platform and not only that, the rappers and singers reached the number 1 position in the Billboard Hot 100 chat.

The surprises and the impact of the interpreters of ‘134340’ does not stop, because ‘Dynamite’ has won 10 wins within the most important music programs on South Korean television, being the first single in English to receive so many trophies within these broadcasts dedicated to the work of K-pop idols.

The number of trophies that the Bangtan Boys have won is incredible, in their victory history are the songs: ‘I Need U’ and ‘Run’ with 5 wins, ‘Fire’ with 3, ‘Blood, Sweat and Tears’ has 6 , while ‘Spring Day’ has 4.

The last musical works of BTS have also added many wins for those represented by the Big Hit Entertainment company: ‘Idol’ has 8 victories, ‘Boy With Luv’ has 21 wins and ‘ON’ has 16 trophies.



