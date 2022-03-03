BTS sells out all their concerts in Las Vegas and breaks new records

ARMYs from all over the world are looking forward to BTS’s upcoming live concerts, the boys will make history at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and ticket sales have already given them new records for their popularity.

The joy continues from the hand of Permission To Dance On Stage, little by little the boys of BTS can meet again with fans through live shows and the idol group continues to add unmissable concerts.

After bringing PTD On Stage to Los Angeles and announcing that they would continue with shows in Seoul, the HYBE band announced that they have four concerts scheduled in Las Vegas and the ticket sales have already taken place, bringing with them a series of surprises. .

Access tickets to see BTS at Allegiant Stadium have been completely sold out due to the great interest that the K-Pop group’s fandom showed for this event, but this also meant new records for the group.

BTS SETS NEW RECORDS WITH LAS VEGAS CONCERT TICKET SALES

It was recently revealed that even though pre-sale tickets were only available to ARMY fanclub members, all tickets sold out quickly and successfully, so there will be no more sales soon.

While this is an amazing achievement, it also represented two new records for the group as BTS is now the first artist to manage to sell out multiple concerts for the same show at Allegiant Stadium to begin with.

In addition, the K-Pop group became the first musical act from Asia to perform their concerts in the two most expensive stadiums in the world, the first being SoFi Stadium and the second being Allegiant Stadium.

WHEN ARE THE BTS CONCERTS IN LAS VEGAS?

As we pointed out before, there are four dates, which will take place in the fourth month of 2022. The BTS concerts at Allegiant Stadium will be on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Furthermore, the idols also revealed that they will be at the upcoming GRAMMY Awards so there will be plenty of surprises for fans.

