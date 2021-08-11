BTS: Samsung Debuts Suga-Produced Ringtone At Galaxy Unpacked 2021

BTS’s Suga chimed in on the 2021 version of Samsung‘s famous “Over the horizon” ringtone. This is how the instrumental released at the Unpacked event sounds.

For ARMY, this was the most unexpected surprise of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021. BTS’s Suga was chosen by the tech giant to create a new musical arrangement to the tune of “Over the horizon”.

The aforementioned melody identifies Samsung Galaxy phones. If you have a terminal of the brand, you will find a version of the song in the sound library.

The brand new “Over the horizon. Prod. By SUGA ” was heard as an introduction to the presentation of the new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 devices. In the final stretch of the melody, the rapper’s voice is appreciated.

Suga has extensive experience as a producer, be it in BTS’s discography, as a solo artist, and also in collaborations with other artists such as IU, Heize, Epik High, Halsey, and more. When summoned by Samsung, the 28-year-old artist adds new recognition to his work.

What was Suga inspired by for his version of “Over the horizon”?

In an interview, the BTS member says that this was a “very special experience being a big fan of Samsung and Galaxy.”

“I tried to put in my own interpretation of the song, but keeping the main melody so that a wide audience can identify with it,” explained Suga.

Min Yoongi (musician’s real name) added, “The first draft didn’t take long. Everyone liked what I did with the song. I heard it over and over again; then I added a guitar solo to create more drama. ”

What does this song mean to Suga? “As the title ‘Beyond the horizon’ says, the theme is to go beyond our limits. Nobody knows what will happen, but our dreams can drive us to go further and further, “concluded the idol.

Evolution of “Over the horizon” through the years