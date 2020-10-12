BTS rules Billboard 100 with Dynamite and Savage Love

BTS’s music hits remain at the top of the Billboard chart, and idols set a new record for it. Check out the Dynamite and Savage Love positions on the list.

Although several weeks have passed since the premiere of Dynamite, BTS fans have been in charge of keeping this tune at the top of the charts, one of them is the Billboard Hot 100 and although the song is no longer in the first position , a new piece of music gave another record to idols.

The song that displaced Dynamite from the top spot on the Billboard chart was nothing more and nothing less than the remix of Savage Love that these singers prepared with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685.

Now that Bagntan Sonyeondan has reached its seventh consecutive week on the chart thanks to Dynamite it has also reached a new mark.

BTS BREAKS A NEW RECORD THANKS TO THE POPULARITY OF THEIR SONGS

The Billboard Hot 100 chart for this week revealed that the first and second places on the list go to BTS for the songs Savage Love and Dynamite respectively. This is the first time a group has landed the top two spots on this chart, giving Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, V, and RM a new milestone in the music industry.

This news comes in the middle of the festivities for Jimin’s birthday, the idol has received many congratulatory messages and responded with a special message.



