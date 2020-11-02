BTS: RM wants to learn to speak Spanish? OMG!

They claim that BTS’s RM is trying to learn Spanish through Mexican songs?

Kim Namjoon, also known as RM is among the trends in the world of entertainment, because of the ‘tweet’ of one of his most fervent fans, who assures that this K-Pop idol is trying to learn Spanish in a very particular way .

Let us remember that RM is the leader of the famous South Korean boyband BTS, a group that has managed to achieve resounding success worldwide, because there is not a place on the whole face of the earth that does not know these nice boys.

And although all the members of BTS have their own charm, we cannot deny that Namjoon has placed himself as one of the favorites of the band, not only because of his great talent but because of his adorable personality.

Is RM learning Spanish?

This great uproar about RM started from the tweet of one of his followers, who revealed that the famous rapper had among his Spotify list the song “Remember me” from the animated movie “Coco”, which supposedly would help him improve his Spanish .

As expected, it did not take long for this tweet about the leader of BTS to begin to go viral throughout the ARMY, until it became a trend within social networks.

He had a song in Spanish!

It should be mentioned that this is not the first time that RM has surprised his Spanish-speaking fans, because through La Verdad Noticias we learned about the time this K-Pop idol said a comment in Spanish.

There is no doubt that the boys of BTS always manage to be in the spotlight, because there is not a single day in which they do not appear among the trends, either for their musical successes or for their most iconic moments.



