BTS: RM joins ARMY and “begs” V to show off his new look

Not only the ARMY, but also BTS leader RM also wants V to remove his hat to show off his new style.

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is trying his best to hide his new hairstyle. The Sweet Night crooner appears in interviews and promotional activities wearing different types of bucket hats.

TaeTae recently sported a bucket hat in the video promoting Instagram’s new Dynamite filter. The singer was joined by RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook to appear in the video. Following the release of the video, ARMY begged Taehyung to reveal the new look.

Fans took to Twitter and Weverse to beg the singer to stop “bugging” them. It turns out that Namjoon is on the side of ARMY. An Indian fan post on Weverse urged Taehyung to remove his hat.

“Taehyung, you’ll look handsome either way, but I wonder what’s under that hat. Is it a new hairstyle? You can tell us, ARMY will keep it a secret !!” the post read, according to a fan translation. .

The Bangtan Boys frontman commented on a fan post on Weverse and begged hitmaker like Winter Bear to take his hat off “right now.”

RM’s comment said, “Oppa … take that bucket off right now.” Please Taehyung, at least listen to Namjoonie and take off your hat!

RM shows off his new style

Meanwhile, Rap Monster also left fans excited about his silver hair, which will possibly be the innovative look we will see the idol with during this new era that is about to begin with the single “Dynamite”, which will be released on next August 21.

ARMY couldn’t stop talking about the rapper’s new hair color who had a peek-a-boo moment in the video. Only some members of the South Korean group have shown their new hairstyles. What color do you think Taehyung’s new hairstyle is? Do you like how RM’s renewed look looks?



