BTS: RM is having fun at Karaoke with the Bangtan Boys

The boys of BTS are releasing a new video on YouTube and ARMY is delighted with RM’s participation.

All seven members of the male K-Pop group BTS are grateful to Big Hit Entertainment for the recent karaoke night, and ARMY is even more so. Things couldn’t be better when it comes to having fun, as each of the group’s artists stood out in their own way and RM was one of them.

BTS at Karaoke

Bangtan Boys fans know that their favorite artists love to have fun singing as it can push their vocal skills to the limit. Social networks such as WeVerse, Instagram and especially Twitter, were filled with publications related to the new BANGTANTV, one of their YouTube channels where they share their activities outside of their already impressive dance presentations.

Kim Namjoon had already stood out in a karaoke group, only this time it was a “Carpool” with James Corden from The Late Late Show. Being the leader of the group and the one who speaks English perfectly, RM started a conversation with the driver and answered everything with sincerity; especially a funny sarcasm that his fans fell in love with.

RM has fun with his teammates

Back with the recent karaoke night, which already has more than 2 million views on YouTube since its launch on August 7, many special moments were noted. Since we can’t forget J-Hope’s funny dance (full of energy), which reminded ARMY of Namjoon’s epic moves. Aren’t they adorable? We share both moments with you below:

Although 2020 did not start out as a great year worldwide, the boys of BTS help their fans by sharing this style of moments on social networks. Because in this way, ARMY can connect even more with them and have them up close. Let’s not forget that the seven members live together and also did their proper quarantine.



