BTS: RM is driving ARMY crazy with this color in his hair

BTS’s RM has caused a sensation on social media by coming back with a hair color that fits him perfectly.

RM the leader of BTS hypnotized the ARMY again, but this time it was not some of his occurrences with the other members of the famous South Korean boy band, but the 25-year-old rapper returned to a color that he had in his hair .

And it is that every time that the members of the K-Pop band present new projects with respect to music, they completely change their look, so the girls were fascinated to see their favorite idol return to a style he had.

BTS’s RM is such a charming and very nice boy, since his presence in the South Korean group is fundamental, since he has led his other teammates to give a spectacular performance, although his visual appeal makes the ARMY fall in love.

BTS’s RM changes his look

Through Twitter, the girls have made known how RM currently looks, which for many meant an unforgettable moment, since since they saw how his hair looks they have mentioned that it was perfect, because they assured that the blue color shows its most attractive side

https://twitter.com/taekim_13/status/1292863906893856768

ARMY has shared that change in RM’s look, because the BTS leader looks very nice and handsome with that new blue color in his hair, because each new haircut or color he uses always fascinates the girls.

BTS’s RM falls in love with the ARMY

The member of the South Korean boy band has received various flattering comments, as he has left his fans with their mouths open, who have mentioned on several occasions that they are fascinated by the anatomy of RM.

The leader of the K-Pop band in his short career has had an amazing change of look, because with that color in his hair he has stolen the hearts of the girls, did you like the rapper’s new look?



