BTS: RM falls in love with the ARMY wearing fancy suits

RM is undoubtedly one of the most stylish members of BTS and you will love to see how this idol looks in a Louis Vuitton suit.

RM and BTS have undoubtedly marked a before and after in the fashion of the K-Pop world and here we show you what were their last collaborations with luxury brands that made the ARMY melt with love.

The most famous South Korean band is back and they did it with a spectacular music video, which is from their first single sung entirely in English “Dynamite”, where the boys wear incredible outfits inspired by the 90’s from different designers deluxe.

Rap Monster proved that versatility is a lifestyle and that it will undoubtedly be a hallmark that the K-Pop band will carry forever, as they perfectly combined outfits from their favorite designers among which stand out: Louis Vuitton, Lanvin, Gucci and Saint Laurent, although brands such as Obey and Timberland were featured in the music video as well.

RM dazzles wearing an original Louis Vuitton

The ARMY was manifested on social networks, when the famous designer Louis Vuitton shared in his instastories of his official account photographs of the bangtan boys in what was the press conference for “Dynamite”.

According to official sources, before the song was released there was a press conference, which was private for shareholders of big hit entertainment.

The ARMY showed its disgust at such a situation, since the group did not share any link to enter the event, but it is said that in said event, the leader of the band commented on some details of the content of the new song and the music video that was released hours later.

Without a doubt, the savior of the fandom was the famous designer Louis Vuitton who was the one who shared on his social networks the photographs of the outfits of the handsome idols they wore that special night, which made the armys die of love for the way they the one that the singers wore those fancy costumes.

What did you think of BTS’s outfits at the press conference? Do you think RM should wear more costumes in music videos?



